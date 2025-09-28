Merz states Germany witnesses new reality of security threats
(MENAFN) According to reports, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday cautioned that Germany is confronting an unprecedented security environment marked by hybrid threats, including cyberattacks and sabotage operations.
Speaking at the Schwarz Ecosystem Summit in Berlin, Merz told business leaders: “We are not at war, but we are also no longer living in peace,” highlighting what he described as a new reality of threats facing the country.
The Conservative leader listed several hostile activities—without explicitly naming Russia, though the implication was clear—including “Drone overflights, espionage, the Tiergarten murder, and serious threats against public figures – not just in Germany but across many European countries.” He added, “We see acts of sabotage, attempts to disable data centers, and cyberattacks,” stressing the seriousness of the threats.
Merz made his remarks amid rising tensions in Europe. Several NATO allies, including Poland, Romania, and Estonia, reported airspace intrusions or drone disruptions this month, with some incidents reportedly linked to Russia. Moscow has denied involvement in Estonia, described the Polish incident as accidental, and dismissed Romanian allegations as a Ukrainian provocation.
