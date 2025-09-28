Mumbai On Red Alert: Heavy Rains Lash Indian City Airlines Issue Warnings

The Indian city of Mumbai on Sunday saw continuous heavy rains, causing the Indian Meteorological Department to issue a red alert. The authority said that the alert would be in place for over 24 hours until Monday morning.

Some areas of the city saw over 100mm of rainfall, as reported by multiple Indian news outlets. Waterlogging has caused intense traffic congestion as well - a common problem for the crowded city during the rainy season.

Recommended For You Success of events is linked to legacy of infrastructure they leave behind

Buses and trains in the city have been delayed, and airlines have issued warnings to passengers as the rains continue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Indigo Airlines asked passengers to keep an eye out for alerts and to leave early for the airport, citing the increased congestion on airport routes within the city due to "pooling water".

Spicejet made a similar announcement, asking travellers to keep checking their flight status in case of changes.

Air India said that passengers should leave early when travelling to the airport due to "slow-moving traffic."

Rains have been affecting life in Mumbai for months now, with flight delays, heavy congestions and accidents due to the relentless downpour. Last week, Indigo momentarily halted operations due to the heavy rain.

The IMD said that the region will face more rain than usual during this time - which is supposed to be the end of the monsoon season. It said that there would be more rainfall in central and northwest India between September 25 and October 1, according to Economic Times.