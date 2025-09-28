Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Younousse, Tijan Reach Rio Quarters

2025-09-28 04:18:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmad Tijan advanced to the quarter-finals of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 in Rio de Janeiro, edging Latvia's Martins Plavins and Kristians Fokerots 2-1 (15-21, 21-17, 15-12) in a thrilling Round of 12 clash yesterday. They opened their Pool C campaign with a 2-0 (29-27, 21-14) win over Ruben Penninga and Matthew Immers of the Netherlands, but later fell 1-2 (16-21, 21-15, 10-15) to France's Teo Rotar and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat.

In the knockout stage, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists defeated Tadeas Trousil and Juri Sedlak 2-0 (21-14, 21-18) in the Round of 18, before edging the Latvian pair of Plavins and Fokerots to make the last eight.

