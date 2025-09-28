Ministry Of Awqaf Publishes Tanukhi's Tahdhib Al-Faraj With Scholarly Six-Volume Release

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the publication of a meticulously edited six-volume edition of Tahdhib al-Faraj Ba'd al-Shidda (“Refinement of Relief After Hardship”) by the renowned 4th-century scholar and judge, Abu Ali al-Muhassin ibn Ali al-Tanukhi (d. 384 AH).

The work is considered one of the seminal texts of Islamic narrative literature, chronicling human resilience and divine relief in times of trial.

The new edition, produced with the support of the Waqf Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development at the General Department of Endowments, reflects years of scholarly effort in collating, editing, and authenticating the text against multiple manuscript sources.

It is accompanied by 14 comprehensive indices covering Qur'anic verses, hadith, poetry, historical figures, places, and rare words, making it an indispensable reference for students, researchers, and specialists in Islamic literature and heritage.

The release is part of the Ministry's commitment to reviving and disseminating classical works of enduring scholarly and cultural value. By ensuring rigorous editing standards, including the verification of textual variants, correction of errors, and annotation of difficult passages, the Ministry has reaffirmed its role as a custodian of Islamic intellectual heritage.

The Waqf Fund's support for this project stems from the wishes of generous donors who stipulated that their endowments be invested in printing beneficial books alongside the Qur'an and Sunnah. This initiative highlights the pivotal role of waqf (endowment) in sustaining scientific, cultural, and religious life across Muslim societies.

Tahdhib al-Faraj Ba'd al-Shidda draws upon earlier works by Abu al-Hasan al-Mada'ini, Ibn Abi al-Dunya, and Umar ibn Muhammad al-Azdi, enriched by Tanukhi's own experiences and accounts. The result is a collection of narratives spanning 14 chapters, each illustrating moments of relief following hardship: healing after illness, safety after fear, and prosperity after poverty. Blending Qur'anic references, hadith, poetry, and historical anecdotes, the book stands as a profound meditation on human struggle and divine mercy.

The edition is distinguished by its reliance on 15 verified manuscripts, the inclusion of Qur'anic verses in their Ottoman script, and the careful tracing of sources and references. Scholars praise it for its depth, accessibility, and enduring relevance in the fields of literature, theology, and psychology.

Copies of the new edition are available to postgraduate students in Islamic studies, academic institutions, and cultural libraries. Interested recipients may collect their copies from the Heritage Hall at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs headquarters, where additional publications tailored to academic levels are also distributed.