6 Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv


2025-09-28 04:01:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the Ukrainian news agency (Ukrainform) reported Sunday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the overnight attack left five people hospitalized, while one woman received treatment at the scene.

More than three years since the war broke out, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with no signs of de-escalation.

