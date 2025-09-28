L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France Unveils New Routes and Expanded Programme for 2026
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, UAE – [26.09.2025] – L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, presented by Škoda and supported by Dubai Sports Council, has announced that new race routes and an expanded programme of activities, both in the build-up and during the race weekend itself, will feature in the 2026 edition. Official registration is now open for the event, which will take place on 24–25 January and will give amateur cyclists, families, and enthusiasts the chance to experience the spirit of the world’s most famous cycling race in the UAE.
Set against Dubai’s striking backdrop, the 2026 edition will feature new routes starting from Dubai Design District (D3) and finishing at Expo Village Park, taking riders past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. From the longer 112 km ‘Epic Race’ to the more accessible 61 km ‘Classic Race’, each course is designed to offer both challenge and enjoyment.
Starting from the heart of D3, participants will be treated to stunning views of downtown Dubai before heading into routes enhanced with new loops, including one around Global Village, showcasing even more of the emirate’s renowned attractions. The finish line, along with the Saturday non-competitive programme, will be hosted at Expo Village Park – a premium venue offering world-class facilities to create a welcoming and memorable event experience. The Family Ride (20 km) and Kids’ Race (300m - 1.8 km) will add to the festival atmosphere, bringing together cyclists of every age and ability in a true celebration of the sport.
