Türkiye, US Formalize Agreement on Nuclear Energy
(MENAFN) Türkiye and the United States finalized a memorandum of understanding on Thursday aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the nuclear energy sector.
During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, the two nations launched an initiative intended to further expand their longstanding and multifaceted cooperation in nuclear energy, according to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on the Turkish social media site NSosyal.
"We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders," the minister conveyed.
He further remarked, "I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period."
