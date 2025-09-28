Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye, US Formalize Agreement on Nuclear Energy

Türkiye, US Formalize Agreement on Nuclear Energy


2025-09-28 03:26:08
(MENAFN) Türkiye and the United States finalized a memorandum of understanding on Thursday aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the nuclear energy sector.

During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, the two nations launched an initiative intended to further expand their longstanding and multifaceted cooperation in nuclear energy, according to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on the Turkish social media site NSosyal.

"We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders," the minister conveyed.

He further remarked, "I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period."

MENAFN28092025000045017167ID1110120268

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search