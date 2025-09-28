Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wall Street Climbs as Inflation Eases Worries

Wall Street Climbs as Inflation Eases Worries


2025-09-28 03:22:12
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange wrapped up the week positively as inflation numbers aligned with forecasts, calming fears that the Federal Reserve might postpone lowering interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.65%, gaining 299.97 points, ending at 46,247.29.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.44%, or 99.37 points, to finish at 22,484.07, while the S&P 500 increased 0.59%, or 38.98 points, to close at 6,643.7.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the "fear index," dropped 8.66% to 15.29.

Even with U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff declarations and ongoing ambiguity around the Fed's timeline for potential rate cuts, equities maintained a favorable trajectory following the release of key economic indicators.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, personal consumption expenditures climbed 0.6% in August, surpassing analysts’ projections.

Experts noted that the figures—matching expectations—suggested that core inflation held steady.

Additionally, the consumer confidence index was revised lower for September; the measure fell by 3.1 points to 55.1 compared to the prior month, marking its weakest level since May.

On the trade policy side, Trump declared on Thursday that starting October 1, new tariff rates would be imposed on imported pharmaceuticals, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, upholstered furniture, and heavy trucks.

MENAFN28092025000045017167ID1110120264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search