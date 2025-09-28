Wall Street Climbs as Inflation Eases Worries
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange wrapped up the week positively as inflation numbers aligned with forecasts, calming fears that the Federal Reserve might postpone lowering interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.65%, gaining 299.97 points, ending at 46,247.29.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.44%, or 99.37 points, to finish at 22,484.07, while the S&P 500 increased 0.59%, or 38.98 points, to close at 6,643.7.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the "fear index," dropped 8.66% to 15.29.
Even with U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff declarations and ongoing ambiguity around the Fed's timeline for potential rate cuts, equities maintained a favorable trajectory following the release of key economic indicators.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, personal consumption expenditures climbed 0.6% in August, surpassing analysts’ projections.
Experts noted that the figures—matching expectations—suggested that core inflation held steady.
Additionally, the consumer confidence index was revised lower for September; the measure fell by 3.1 points to 55.1 compared to the prior month, marking its weakest level since May.
On the trade policy side, Trump declared on Thursday that starting October 1, new tariff rates would be imposed on imported pharmaceuticals, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, upholstered furniture, and heavy trucks.
