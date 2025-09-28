TVK Rally Stampede: 31 Dead After Several Faint At Actor Vijay's Karur Rally, Over 50 Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) A stampede-like situation occured on Saturday at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief actor-politician Vijay's rally in Kallur, where several individuals including children fainted, PTI reported.

The fainted individuals were quickly taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance. At least 31 have died, while 58 people have been admitted , ANI reported, citing Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede and 58 people have been admitted. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment,” Balaji told ANI.

“Tomorrow, the Chief Minister is going to come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” he added.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable while Vijay was speaking, causing several people, including party workers and children, to faint and fall.

Several workers noticed the situation, raised an alarm, and Vijay paused his speech, throwing water bottles from the custom-built campaign bus. Ambulances struggled to navigate the crowded road to reach the scene.

| 'On war footing...': Stalin after stampede-like situation at Vijay's Karur rally Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reacts

Speaking on the mishap in Karur, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote on X,“The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital.”

He added,“I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Karur rally tragedy and wrote in a post on X,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”