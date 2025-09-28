Moments Before TVK Rally Stampede: Mammoth Gathering, Flashes Of Red, Yellow
Flashes of red and yellow of TVK's flag were seen amid the sea of people as Vijay addressed the rally from the podium set up over a truck. Moments later, ambulance sirens tore through skies, as people were rushed to hospitals.
Over 30 people died and several others, including children, were injured.Chaos in Karur hospital
Chaotic scenes emerged from the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur as people were rushed from the site of the TVK chief's rally. Following the news of the deaths, former DMK leader V Senthil Balaji rushed to the hospital to meet the rally victims, as per reports.
Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji said that 46 people have been admitted to private hospitals, and 12 others were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, reported ANI.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is expected to visit Kannur tomorrow , Sunday.What caused the stampede?
Overcrowding is being cited as a main reason for the stampede-like situation at the actor-turned-politician's massive public rally. A probe has now been ordered too, as per multiple reports.PM Modi expresses condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths in Karur and wrote in a post on X,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”
