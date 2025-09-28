Nil GST Boost: LIC Sees Rs 1,100 Crore Inflows On First Day Of Life Insurance Relief
The insurer drew inflows of over Rs 1,100 crore in a single day, according to reports.
This development is significant as LIC usually receives around Rs 5,000 crore of monthly premium income from retail policyholders.
The inflows seen on the very first day after the tax relief highlight the positive sentiment among policyholders and the potential boost for the insurance sector.
Industry experts said that the removal of GST has made traditional life insurance policies more affordable and attractive for individual buyers, which is expected to push up sales in the coming months.
Earlier this financial year, LIC had reported a steady rise in both profit and premium income.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,957 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, a 3.91 per cent increase compared to the same period previous year 9Q1 FY25).
Its net premium income also grew by 4.7 per cent to Rs 1,19,618 crore, the insurer informed the exchanges.
LIC continues to maintain its leadership in the life insurance industry with a market share of over 63 per cent in first-year premium income.
“During the first quarter of this financial year, our overall market share by First Year Premium Income was 63.51 per cent and we maintained our leadership in both Individual and Group Business,” R Doraiswamy, CEO and MD, LIC said in an exchange filing dated August 7.
“Key elements of our strategy like increase in Non-Par share in Individual business, increase in VNB margin, increase in Banca share are fully on track,” Doraiswamy added.
The net profit of the company increased 5 per cent YoY on a standalone basis to Rs 10,986.51 crore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment