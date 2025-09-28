Samsung Wins 47 Honors, Including 2 Gold Awards, at International Design Excellence Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Sept. 25, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it has been honored with design excellence at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2025. The company received two Gold, three Silver and three Bronze awards, along with 39 Finalists recognitions.
IDEA, one of the world’s most prestigious design awards programs was founded by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) in 1980. This year, IDEA has selected winners across 20 categories, including Home, Consumer Technology, and Digital Interaction. Key evaluation criteria include Design Innovation, Benefit to User, Benefit to Society and more.
Guided by evolving values and innovative technology, Samsung’s design principles have been recognized for creating products that place people’s lifestyles and experiences at the forefront.
“Innovation born from advanced technology and human empathy enriches our people’s lives,” said Mauro Porcini, President and Chief Design Officer of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “We are dedicated to not only pushing boundaries of technology, but also cultivating meaningful connections that bring us closer to a brighter, more connected future together.”
Samsung Earns Two Gold Awards
The following exciting innovations received Gold awards, the highest honor at IDEA 2025:
- Samsung Mobile Design Visual Identity System - a design system that connects the diverse form factors of the Galaxy series under a unified visual identity. The system refined each form factor into an intuitive shape and extended the application of the system beyond packaging to include books, films, and retail stores, aiming to effectively communicate the brand message of 'Essential' across multiple platforms.
- Advanced Concepts for Visually Impaired Users in Home Appliances – named as ‘Samsung Inclusive Essentials’- a visionary design aimed at enhancing accessibility for everyone, including visually impaired and elderly individuals. By standardizing shapes and colors and integrating embossing, sound and lighting into key components, it provides both visual, auditory and tactile guidance, enabling low-vision users to intuitively and conveniently interact with products.
Samsung Earns Three Silver Awards
Samsung also secured three Silver awards for these cutting-edge technologies:
- Galaxy Tab S10 Series - Samsung’s first tablets built with AI enhancements offer 3D Map View, which gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.
- Advanced Concept for Samsung Smart Modular House - a visionary living space for future innovation, is designed to embrace AI and advanced IT with an architecture that can be flexibly expanded to an evolving lifestyle.
- Digital Twin - a next-generation AI-powered b.IoT solution for smart building management that enables intuitive operations and energy optimization through 3D-based technology, offering efficient and sustainable solutions.
Samsung Wins Three Bronze Awards
These three products took home Bronze awards for their harmonious designs:
- The Galaxy S24 FE - enhances the user experience with Galaxy AI-powered photography and an advanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. Featuring a large screen, thin bezels, a refined color palette and high-quality materials, it delivers a premium mobile experience to more users.
- Samsung Vision AI Onscreen Story - a visual representation of Samsung’s TV branding under the concept of “Endless Wonder.”
- The EHS MONO Outdoor-Indoor System - a home heat pump device equipped with SmartThings and the AI Home touchscreen for more convenient energy management.
From Product to UX Design, a Total of 39 TVs, Home Appliances and Smartphones Named Finalists
A wide range of Samsung designs were named Featured Finalists, including:
- The Galaxy Z Fold6 & Z Flip6 - redefine the future of mobile technology by combining innovative foldable form factors with Galaxy AI, offering seamless mobile experiences and unparalleled versatility for users.
- THE Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) – brings together the brilliance of a 4K OLED display and AI features like 4K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Picture Optimizer and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro to consistently provide reliable, high-quality entertainment.
- The Bespoke AI Laundry Hub – a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer featuring an AI Home touchscreen, delivering seamless integration and intelligent laundry solutions. (Currently sold in Korea only)
- The Newfound Equilibrium Exhibition - showcases Samsung’s user-centered design philosophy, with an aim to inspire vision for a better future that encompasses the balance between people and technology.
IDEA, one of the world’s most prestigious design awards programs was founded by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) in 1980. This year, IDEA has selected winners across 20 categories, including Home, Consumer Technology, and Digital Interaction. Key evaluation criteria include Design Innovation, Benefit to User, Benefit to Society and more.
Guided by evolving values and innovative technology, Samsung’s design principles have been recognized for creating products that place people’s lifestyles and experiences at the forefront.
“Innovation born from advanced technology and human empathy enriches our people’s lives,” said Mauro Porcini, President and Chief Design Officer of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “We are dedicated to not only pushing boundaries of technology, but also cultivating meaningful connections that bring us closer to a brighter, more connected future together.”
Samsung Earns Two Gold Awards
The following exciting innovations received Gold awards, the highest honor at IDEA 2025:
- Samsung Mobile Design Visual Identity System - a design system that connects the diverse form factors of the Galaxy series under a unified visual identity. The system refined each form factor into an intuitive shape and extended the application of the system beyond packaging to include books, films, and retail stores, aiming to effectively communicate the brand message of 'Essential' across multiple platforms.
- Advanced Concepts for Visually Impaired Users in Home Appliances – named as ‘Samsung Inclusive Essentials’- a visionary design aimed at enhancing accessibility for everyone, including visually impaired and elderly individuals. By standardizing shapes and colors and integrating embossing, sound and lighting into key components, it provides both visual, auditory and tactile guidance, enabling low-vision users to intuitively and conveniently interact with products.
Samsung Earns Three Silver Awards
Samsung also secured three Silver awards for these cutting-edge technologies:
- Galaxy Tab S10 Series - Samsung’s first tablets built with AI enhancements offer 3D Map View, which gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.
- Advanced Concept for Samsung Smart Modular House - a visionary living space for future innovation, is designed to embrace AI and advanced IT with an architecture that can be flexibly expanded to an evolving lifestyle.
- Digital Twin - a next-generation AI-powered b.IoT solution for smart building management that enables intuitive operations and energy optimization through 3D-based technology, offering efficient and sustainable solutions.
Samsung Wins Three Bronze Awards
These three products took home Bronze awards for their harmonious designs:
- The Galaxy S24 FE - enhances the user experience with Galaxy AI-powered photography and an advanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. Featuring a large screen, thin bezels, a refined color palette and high-quality materials, it delivers a premium mobile experience to more users.
- Samsung Vision AI Onscreen Story - a visual representation of Samsung’s TV branding under the concept of “Endless Wonder.”
- The EHS MONO Outdoor-Indoor System - a home heat pump device equipped with SmartThings and the AI Home touchscreen for more convenient energy management.
From Product to UX Design, a Total of 39 TVs, Home Appliances and Smartphones Named Finalists
A wide range of Samsung designs were named Featured Finalists, including:
- The Galaxy Z Fold6 & Z Flip6 - redefine the future of mobile technology by combining innovative foldable form factors with Galaxy AI, offering seamless mobile experiences and unparalleled versatility for users.
- THE Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) – brings together the brilliance of a 4K OLED display and AI features like 4K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Picture Optimizer and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro to consistently provide reliable, high-quality entertainment.
- The Bespoke AI Laundry Hub – a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer featuring an AI Home touchscreen, delivering seamless integration and intelligent laundry solutions. (Currently sold in Korea only)
- The Newfound Equilibrium Exhibition - showcases Samsung’s user-centered design philosophy, with an aim to inspire vision for a better future that encompasses the balance between people and technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment