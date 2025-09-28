Türkiye Targets Billions in Foreign Trade with US
(MENAFN) Türkiye is striving to achieve $100 billion in international commerce with the United States, a goal deemed achievable through strategic agreements on energy and trade sealed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the White House this week, according to Turkish business leaders.
Sekib Avdagic, chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, told a news agency that last year Türkiye recorded a trade surplus with the US in 65 different sectors, and the Turkish business community intends to maintain these surpluses by boosting exports.
“We believe that the meeting between President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump will expedite Türkiye–US relations,” he remarked.
Avdagic emphasized that the determination of the Turkish business sector will influence the proportion of the $100 billion trade goal accounted for by Turkish exports.
He noted that the agreements discussed during the talks, particularly those concerning energy and defense, demonstrate “Türkiye’s strategic power and capacity in the global arena.”
“We believe trade between the two countries will reach the $100 billion target with a win-win approach and mutually privileged tariffs,” he added. “The meeting will have positive results.”
