Sweden, Norway Condemn Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Sweden and Norway utilized their addresses on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to strongly criticize the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, describing it as “unacceptable,” while also reiterating their steadfast commitment to Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian hostilities.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Sweden continues to be a “committed defender of international humanitarian law,” highlighting that civilians should never bear the brunt of armed conflicts.
“The war in Gaza has led to suffering beyond imagination. We are reminded daily of the painful desperation inside Gaza. The offensive against Gaza City is worsening an already catastrophic situation. Parts of Gaza are now officially in the grips of famine. This cannot go on,” she stated before the assembly.
She reinforced that although “Israel has a right to defend itself, that right must be exercised in accordance with international law, and the way the Israeli government is waging its war is unacceptable.”
Advocating for justice, she added: “The UN and other humanitarian actors must be allowed to work safely in all parts of Gaza. Humanitarian space must be protected, and aid should never be politicized. Increased pressure on the Israeli government to change its course and meet its obligations according to international law is urgently needed.”
When addressing the war in Ukraine, Stenergard referenced the tragic account of “little Angelina,” a young girl who lost her life in a Russian missile assault on Kyiv in August.
When addressing the war in Ukraine, Stenergard referenced the tragic account of “little Angelina,” a young girl who lost her life in a Russian missile assault on Kyiv in August.
