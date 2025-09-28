Nikol Pashinyan Highlights Importance Of Regional Cooperation For Peace In South Caucasus
He stated that together with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, these relations are extremely important for seeing the South Caucasus region as a peaceful, stable, and developing environment.
"In this sense, I also value the 3 plus 3 format, which is an important platform for us to engage in dialogue with the countries of our region and to develop our traditional dialogue with the Russian Federation," Pashinyan emphasized.
