Nikol Pashinyan Highlights Importance Of Regional Cooperation For Peace In South Caucasus

2025-09-28 03:06:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Our dialogue and brotherhood with Iran and Georgia are becoming more visible," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports citing Azertac .

He stated that together with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, these relations are extremely important for seeing the South Caucasus region as a peaceful, stable, and developing environment.

"In this sense, I also value the 3 plus 3 format, which is an important platform for us to engage in dialogue with the countries of our region and to develop our traditional dialogue with the Russian Federation," Pashinyan emphasized.

