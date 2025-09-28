Apparel Exports Lead National Trade In First Seven Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan's apparel industry continued to dominate the country's national exports during the first seven months of this year, generating nearly JD1 billion in export revenue, a 4.4% rise compared to the same period in 2024.According to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics, monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), fertilizer exports showed strong performance as of the end of July, recording JD 577 million in exports, a 9.5% increase.Pharmaceutical preparations also saw positive growth, with exports rising to JD 352 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period last year.Raw phosphate exports reached JD 317 million, up 6%, while raw potash recorded the highest growth rate among key export commodities, increasing by 9.6% to reach JD 307 million, compared to the same period last year.Meanwhile, jewelry and precious metal exports declined by 8.2%, dropping to JD 394 million. On the upside, exports under the "other materials" category experienced a remarkable rise, totaling JD 2.321 billion, an impressive 14.2% increase over the same timeframe last year.