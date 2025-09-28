Al Rostamani Group converts Ru’ya 2025 engagement into careers across six sectors
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Dubai, UAE, 26 September 2025:
Al Rostamani Group wrapped up Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 by turning on-site engagement into confirmed hires and a strong pipeline for near-term starts. Over three days at Dubai World Trade Centre, teams ran skills-based screening, real-time interviews, and on-stand decision making.
Across the event the Group conducted 537 interviews, issued 24 on-site offers, and progressed 31 candidates to final assessments. Conversations that began at ’u’ya will continue at Al Rostamani Group workplaces, where candidates move into structured pathways with clear milestones, mentorship, and leadership development.
The hiring focus spanned a wide range of functions, including Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE); Marketing and Communications; Finance and Accounting; Sales and Business Development; Engineering; Customer Service and Support; Administration; Information Technology; Real Estate and Facilities Management; Compliance and Risk; and Human Resources. This approach reflects the G’oup’s commitment to building careers across all sectors with the aim of advancing Emirati talent into roles of growth and responsibility.
Abdulrahman Saqr, Chief Human Capital Officer of Al Rostamani Group, said:
“At ’u’ya 2025 we acted with pace and clarity. Candidates knew the role, the skills required, and the next step before they left our stand. Many moved from first conversation to offer the same day. We will continue the discussions that started at the event in our offices, and we look forward to welcoming those who accepted offers into meaningful roles with defined career pa”hs.”
Al Rostamani’Group’s presen’e at Ru’ya aligns with national policy and suppor’s the UAE’s vision for a competitive, knowledge-based econom’. The Group’s Emiratisation strategy focuses on hiring, developing, and advancing Emiratis through structured career journeys, peer mentorship, and cross-sector mobility, turning ambition into capability.
Guided by ESG principles and national priorities, the Group is building sustainable career routes and expanding its support for emerging Emirati talent. By linking education to industry roles with clear progression and mentoring, these routes strengthen private-sector competitiveness, contribute to Vision 2031, and equip the next generation to drive innovation and growth across sectors criti’al to the UAE’s future.
For ongoing opportunities, Emirati students and professionals are invited to explore Al’Rostamani Group’s career and mentorship programmes at
