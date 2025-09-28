Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Highlights Shift in US, Türkiye Ties Under Trump

2025-09-28 02:48:40
(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that relations between Ankara and Washington are going through a "different process" under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are experiencing a different process in Turkish-American relations, during both the first and second terms of Mr. Trump," Erdogan remarked while standing beside Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with visiting Washington, DC this week, a trip that also included his attendance at the 80th gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Turkish president landed in the U.S. capital on Wednesday after addressing the assembly and engaging in dialogues with several other world leaders.

During the visit, Erdogan noted that he would speak with Trump "in detail" about the potential purchase of F-16 and F-35 combat aircraft for Türkiye, as well as matters concerning Turkish financial institution Halkbank.

On the topic of the Greek Orthodox Seminary located in Heybeliada, Istanbul — which remains inactive — Erdogan said that Türkiye is "ready to do whatever is necessary" regarding the institution.

