Xiaomi Unveils Next-Gen AIoT Lineup Spanning Smart Home, Wearables, and Entertainment
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Dubai, UAE, September 24, 2025 – Xiaomi today announced six new products expanding its AIoT portfolio in the global markets: Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm, Xiaomi Open Wear Stereo Pro, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Pro, and Xiaomi Smart Camera C701.
These new devices are designed to transform everyday life, spanning smart home cleaning, personal health monitoring,² immersive audio, home security, and next-generation entertainment. Harnessing the combined power of artificial intelligence, Xiaomi continues to refine how people interact with technology, creating more efficient smart home systems, improved human-device interaction, and enhanced data-driven modern living.
Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm: Refined design with robust health features
Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm combines elegant craftsmanship with advanced health and fitness tracking, designed for users who want both style and reliable daily performance. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaches 1500 nits in High Brightness Mode with a crisp 466 × 466 resolution,¹ delivering clear, vivid visuals even in bright outdoor light, so users can check notifications, track workouts, or view health stats at a glance without straining their eyes. With a slim 9.5mm profile (excluding protrusions) and weighing just 32g (without strap),¹ it's made for all-day wear, whether during workouts, at the office, or while tracking sleep. Available in Black, Mint Green, White, and the standout Sunset Gold edition, featuring a gold Milanese strap and a crown set with a lab-grown diamond, Xiaomi Watch S4 41 mm offers users versatile style options, allowing it to function both as a practical tool and a fashionable accessory.
Health and wellness are central to Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm. The upgraded heart rate module provides more accurate tracking during exercise, enabling users to better understand their workouts and train at the optimal intensity. Sleep tracking now includes multidimensional analysis and a 21-day guided improvement plan,² delivering practical insights to enhance rest and establish healthier routines over time. For outdoor activities, GNSS dual-band positioning ensures reliable route tracking for runners, cyclists, and hikers. Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm also supports over 150 sports modes, including swimming and skiing, so users can track performance whether in the pool, on the slopes, or in the gym. To record each workout session, the sport vlog feature enables users to remotely control their smartphones to start video recording while displaying real-time data such as heart rate and calories burned on the screen.³ With up to 8 days of battery life and fast charging,⁵ users can depend on Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm to keep up with busy schedules without frequent charging interruptions.
Xiaomi Open Wear Stereo Pro: Professional sound made for all-day comfort
Xiaomi Open Wear Stereo Pro reimagines open-wear audio with a lightweight, ergonomic design that makes extended listening practical and enjoyable. Its lightweight design features a three-point support system and outward-tilted earbuds that evenly distribute pressure, helping to reduce ear fatigue during long listening sessions. Flexible memory titanium wire adjusts naturally to different ear shapes, ensuring a secure fit that stays in place whether during workouts, commuting, or relaxing at home. Certified by TÜV SÜD for high wearing comfort, it's suited for both active and everyday lifestyles. A compact magnetic case keeps them safe and portable, while up to 8.5 hours⁶ of playback per charge — extendable to 45 hours⁶ with the case — means users can enjoy music, calls, or podcasts all day without worrying about running out of power. For added convenience, fast charging delivers two hours of playback in just 10 minutes,⁷ making them ready to use even with a short break before heading out.
When it comes to audio, Xiaomi Open Wear Stereo Pro offers rich, immersive sound that makes music, films, and games more enjoyable. Its multi-driver system creates a balanced profile with deep bass, clear treble, and smooth mid-tones, so every detail comes through naturally across different types of content. Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification with LDAC codec preserves sound textures, keeping them sharp and helping users appreciate subtle details like vocals and background instruments. In addition, Dimensional Audio adjusts playback with head movement, making entertainment feel more lifelike and immersive. Meanwhile, Harman AudioEFX and Harman Master EQ presets give users simple ways to customize sound, whether they want stronger bass for workouts or clearer voices for podcasts. Finally, an upgraded sound leakage reduction⁸ system lowers spill-over by more than 60%,⁹ so users can listen confidently in quiet spaces like libraries or offices without disturbing people nearby.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition: A dazzling upgrade to everyday fitness tracking
Xiaomi celebrates ten years of wearable innovation with the launch of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition, designed for users who want both style and everyday practicality. The Glimmer Gold model adds a premium look that doubles as a stylish accessory, making it suitable to wear at the gym, at work, or even on formal occasions. A 1.72-inch AMOLED display with 1500 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate¹⁰ delivers a bright, smooth screen that stays clear outdoors and responsive when swiping through apps or checking stats. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition can also be worn as a pendant¹¹ or bag charm, giving users more ways to show personal style without losing everyday functionality.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition is built to support health and fitness goals. With workout tracking and over 150 sports modes, it helps users measure progress, set personal goals, and stay motivated across different types of exercise. Advanced sleep analysis provides easy-to-understand insights that encourage better rest and healthier routines.² In addition, heart rate broadcasting works with third-party fitness devices such as a cycling computer, so cyclists can track intensity in real time and get more from their training. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, the band also doubles as a smart hub,¹² allowing users to control connected devices, manage slides, and remote camera control. With over 200 customizable watch faces¹³ and a 233mAh battery that lasts up to 21 days⁶ on typical use, users can adapt Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition to their lifestyle while enjoying long-lasting performance without frequent charging.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Pro: Smarter and more efficient home cleaning, powered by AI
Xiaomi introduces the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Series with two models tailored to different cleaning needs. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Pro delivers extraordinary 20000Pa¹⁴ suction power for removing dust, pet hair, and large debris with ease, supported by dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) Smart Retractable Radar that enables cleaning under furniture as low as 9.5cm.¹⁵ This allows users to reach hidden spaces that traditional vacuums cannot, keeping the entire home spotless without extra effort. It also integrates advanced AI intelligence such as dirt recognition¹⁶ and obstacle avoidance¹⁷ powered by a triple-camera system, helping it adjust cleaning strategies in real-time and navigate around clutter more intelligently. Its enhanced base station includes 80°C hot-water mop washing,¹⁸ Smart mode with pre-programmed water temperature, and automatic rewash cycles triggered by dirt sensors,¹⁹ ensuring cleaner mop pads with minimal manual maintenance.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5, on the other hand, features the same 20000Pa suction power and dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) Smart Retractable Radar into its slim body.¹⁴ It features S-Cross™ dual-line structured light for obstacle avoidance, accurately detecting irregular objects to avoid collisions while following efficient cleaning routes. The standard base station supports customizable water temperatures, self-cleaning trays, and two-hour hot-air drying,²⁰ making everyday upkeep simple and reducing the need for manual cleaning. This makes it an ideal choice for users seeking premium suction power with straightforward operation.
Both models share a strong foundation of hassle-free cleaning. The dual-extension mop arm and side brush²¹ achieve 100% corner coverage,²² ensuring dirt and dust don't accumulate in hard-to-reach edges. Equipped with a 5200mAh battery,²³ it delivers up to 140 minutes of runtime.²⁴ Both models can be fully charged in a single session, enabling continuous cleaning of large homes without interruption. Finally, seamless integration with Xiaomi Smart Home app makes scheduling and mode selection effortless, while support for Alexa and Google Assistant delivers convenient voice control.²⁵ Together, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 5 Pro offer consumers a choice between streamlined simplicity or advanced AI-driven intelligence. At the same time, both ensure powerful suction, precise navigation, and low-maintenance cleaning for modern smart homes.
Xiaomi Smart Camera C701: 4K ultra HD clarity with AI-powered security
Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 delivers reliable home monitoring with an 8MP sensor and a 6-element optical lens for 4K Ultra HD video. High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode³² balances details in bright and dark areas, so faces and surroundings are always easy to see, whether it's daytime or nighttime. Full-color night vision and infrared vision capture activity up to 10 meters³³ without a visible red glow,³⁶ allowing families to check on children or pets at night without disturbing their sleep.
For busy households, Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 features AI detection for pets, babies, and humans, sending alerts that match what matters most in daily life. Parents can receive notifications when a child is crying, providing reassurance when they're in another room, while pet detection³⁷ tracks movement and shares updates, helping owners feel connected while away from home. Meanwhile, the AI-powered human detection feature identifies human outlines and movement, alerting users to unusual activity while effectively reducing false alarms triggered by pets, changes in lighting, or other non-human motions. Additionally, the on-demand physical lens shielding safeguards privacy, granting users complete control over when the camera is activated or deactivated. Supplementary features, such as loud noise detection and panoramic monitoring, provide an extra layer of protection, delivering quick detection of unexpected sounds or movements.
Xiaomi Smart Camera C701 is designed for convenience. Voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa allows users to view live footage hands-free.²⁵ Two-way audio with noise-canceling microphones and a large speaker enables natural, real-time conversations with family or pets.³⁸ Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 ensures smooth, stable connectivity, delivering real-time video streams and alert notifications without delay. Finally, secure storage via microSD card or cloud safeguards recorded footage,³⁹ keeping important moments private while allowing access whenever needed.
