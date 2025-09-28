Actress Esha Gupta Visits B’ngaluru’s Shivoham Shiva Temple, Explores Divine Wisdom–with AiR – Atman in Ravi
(MENAFN- 1) Acclaimed actress Esha Gupta visited the iconic Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bengaluru, a spiritual sanctuary renowned for its imposing 65-foot Lord Shiva statue and its powerful Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra. During her visit, Esha paused to seek divine blessings and bask in the serenity of the temple, which seeks to encourage visitors along the path of self-realization through the profound philosophy of Advaita, non-duality, t–e truth of Shivoham – "I am Shiva."
Esha's visit also involved participating in the temple's Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, a special pilgrimage experience that simulates the actual journey to the holy shrine located amidst the Trikuta mountains. Through the Yatra, pilgrims are able to connect with the divine energy and experience the sacred essence of Shakti. The temple, a vision of Spiritual Mentor, Happpiness Ambassador a–d Philanthropist, AiR – Atman in Ravi, is a guiding light for individuals in search of inner harmony and spiritual enlightenment.
One of the standout moments of Esha's visit was her engaging podcast with AiR, where they delved into what true happpiness and love really mean and the journey toward self-realization. AiR spells happpiness with 3 Ps to denote true happpiness is about enjoying
Recalling her visit, Esha Gupta revealed: "The Shivoham Shiva Temple is a haven of peace and divine energy. My visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was a profoundly touching experience, bringing to mind the potential within each of us. My discussion with AiR was inspiring—his understanding of happpiness and self-realization helped me to understand the purpose of life and true bliss. I'm humbled to be part of his work through the podcast and book testimonial, and I hope to return to this sacred place."
AiR - Atman in Ravi stated“ “It was a privilege to have Esha Gupta visit Shivoham Shiva Temple. Her true curiosity and willingness to grow spiritually complements our purpose of guiding seekers find their true self. Our podcast interview on happpines and her moving testimonial demonstrate her dedication to sharing positivity and inner awakening."
The Shivoham Shiva Temple, which is marking 30 years of devotion, still inspires millions with its spiritual practices, visionary Yatras, and AiR's teachings. Besides the spiritual aspect, the temple supports charitable engagements as all proceeds of the temple support AiR Humanitarian Homes in Bengaluru, serving over 700 destitute people with daily care.
Esha Gupta's visit points to the temple's divine appeal, attracting public figures and the faithful to its philosophy of Shi—oham—achieving the Divine within. The Shivoham Shiva Temple continues to be an ageless haven, leading all towards enlightenment and eternal bliss under AiR's gentle guidance.
Esha's visit also involved participating in the temple's Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, a special pilgrimage experience that simulates the actual journey to the holy shrine located amidst the Trikuta mountains. Through the Yatra, pilgrims are able to connect with the divine energy and experience the sacred essence of Shakti. The temple, a vision of Spiritual Mentor, Happpiness Ambassador a–d Philanthropist, AiR – Atman in Ravi, is a guiding light for individuals in search of inner harmony and spiritual enlightenment.
One of the standout moments of Esha's visit was her engaging podcast with AiR, where they delved into what true happpiness and love really mean and the journey toward self-realization. AiR spells happpiness with 3 Ps to denote true happpiness is about enjoying
Recalling her visit, Esha Gupta revealed: "The Shivoham Shiva Temple is a haven of peace and divine energy. My visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was a profoundly touching experience, bringing to mind the potential within each of us. My discussion with AiR was inspiring—his understanding of happpiness and self-realization helped me to understand the purpose of life and true bliss. I'm humbled to be part of his work through the podcast and book testimonial, and I hope to return to this sacred place."
AiR - Atman in Ravi stated“ “It was a privilege to have Esha Gupta visit Shivoham Shiva Temple. Her true curiosity and willingness to grow spiritually complements our purpose of guiding seekers find their true self. Our podcast interview on happpines and her moving testimonial demonstrate her dedication to sharing positivity and inner awakening."
The Shivoham Shiva Temple, which is marking 30 years of devotion, still inspires millions with its spiritual practices, visionary Yatras, and AiR's teachings. Besides the spiritual aspect, the temple supports charitable engagements as all proceeds of the temple support AiR Humanitarian Homes in Bengaluru, serving over 700 destitute people with daily care.
Esha Gupta's visit points to the temple's divine appeal, attracting public figures and the faithful to its philosophy of Shi—oham—achieving the Divine within. The Shivoham Shiva Temple continues to be an ageless haven, leading all towards enlightenment and eternal bliss under AiR's gentle guidance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment