PFL MENA Semifinals: Champions Collide Live in Riyadh
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 25 September 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, announces it will be streaming the PFL MENA Semifinals: Champions Collide, live and exclusively from The Arena, Riyadh, on Saturday, 27 September 2025. With regional heroes, global talent, and high-stakes semifinal matchups, the event is set to be one of the biggest standout moments of the MMA calendar.
Local Heroes on the Big Stage
Saudi Arabia’s own Abdullah “The Reaper” Al-Qahtani, the nation’s first-ever PFL MENA Featherweight Champion, returns to headline in front of a home crowd, bringing his trademark intensity and finishing ability to the semifinal stage. He will be joined by fellow countrymen Malik Basahel, competing after a successful professional debut, and Abdulaziz bin Moammar, who will showcase his skills in an Amateur Catchweight bout. Their presence is set to add a strong local element to the already anticipated night.
Mohammad Alaqraa, a welterweight semifinalist who is quickly establishing himself as one of the top names in the division, is also expected to turn heads on the night as a serious contender for the division crown. In the lightweight bracket, Mohsen Mohammadseifi will square off against Mohammad Fahmi, each with the strong potential to control the pace of the fight and seize a place in the final. Meanwhile, the featherweight division will see Islam Reda take on Taha Bendaoud in another highly anticipated semifinal, while the bantamweight contest sees Xavier Alaoui and Islam Youssef showcasing a strong set of skill and determination, with both men eyeing a place in the final.
MENA at the Centre of MMA History
The PFL MENA semifinals mark another milestone in the growth of MMA across the region, showcasing how the sport continues to unite fans from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and beyond. With regional athletes stepping into the SmartCage and local champions leading the charge, the event reflects the region’s rise as a global force in combat sports.
For STARZPLAY viewers across the Middle East and North Africa, this is a special opportunity to celebrate homegrown talent and witness world-class competition at their fingertips, especially as the full card will be free-to-watch on the platform’s free tier, making this the most accessible PFL event to date.
