South Korea Passes Bill to Dismantle Prosecution Office
(MENAFN) In a sweeping overhaul of key government institutions, South Korea's National Assembly approved a bill Friday to disband the national prosecution office and implement structural changes across multiple ministries, according to South Korean media.
The reform, part of amendments to the Government Organization Act, calls for the dissolution of the prosecution office by next year, ending its 78-year run since its establishment in 1948. In its place, two specialized agencies will take over investigative and indictment duties.
The bill, introduced by the ruling Democratic Party, passed during a plenary session with 174 lawmakers voting in favor, one against, and five abstaining. The People Power Party, South Korea's main opposition bloc, boycotted the vote entirely.
This marks the first major institutional reform under President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office following a snap election in June.
As outlined in the legislation, a new agency for serious crimes investigations will be housed under the Interior Ministry, while a separate indictment office will fall under the Ministry of Justice.
The restructuring comes amid longstanding criticism of the prosecution office, which has faced accusations of wielding its authority for political purposes.
The law also strips the Ministry of Economy and Finance of its control over budget planning. Starting in January, a new budget management office will be created under the prime minister’s jurisdiction.
In a further realignment, oversight of national energy policy will shift from the Ministry of Industry to the Environment Ministry.
The move is being viewed as a bold step by the current administration to curtail prosecutorial overreach and streamline government operations.
