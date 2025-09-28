The Tunisian Foreign Minister Said That Israeli Occupation Crimes Aim To Liquidate The Palestinian Cause

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Tunisia affirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to resist and preserve their land, expressing its disappointment and frustration at the Security Council's inability to put an end to the horrific humanitarian tragedy, genocidal war and starvation to which the Palestinians are subjected to by the Israeli occupation.

In a speech delivered at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti stressed that the occupation's crimes aim to liquidate the Palestinian cause and deny the Palestinian people their right to resist and preserve their land.

He called on the international community to immediately assume its responsibilities by lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip and all Palestinian territories, putting an end to the famine, and ensuring the effective delivery of humanitarian aid.

He said, "We remain hopeful that we'll be able to build together a future that carries opportunities that meet the aspirations and the hopes of our people and future generations."

The Tunisian Foreign Minister also emphasized that the process of reforming the UN and establishing a new phase of multilateral action can only be effective if it upholds the value of equality among human lives and avoids discrimination, selectivity, and double standards.

He also addressed the issue of immigration, stressing Tunisia's categorical rejection of serving as a transit country or a place of residence for irregular migrants, victims of human trafficking networks.

In this context, he said, "We renew our call to adopt a comprehensive approach to migration that takes into account the human and historical dimensions, and not just the narrow security dimension."

