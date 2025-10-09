403
Zuari Industries (SPE Division) Hosts 2Nd Roundtable On Mechanization & Digitalization In Sugarcane: Driving Efficiency
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lakhimpur Aira, Uttar Pradesh | October 9th, 2025: Zuari Industries (SPE Division) successfully convened the second edition of its roundtable conference on "Mechanization and Digitalization in Sugarcane - Driving Efficiency, Productivity, and Sustainability" at Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The two-day event, held on October 6 and 7, 2025, brought together farmers, scientists, policymakers, technology providers and leaders from the sugar industry to explore how mechanization and digital tools can transform India's sugarcane sector.
Building on the success of the first roundtable in 2024, which focused on climate-resilient sugarcane, Roundtable 2.0 shifted the spotlight to mechanization and digitalization aimed at enhancing yield, reducing input costs, and improving overall resilience. Experts emphasized goal-oriented planning, mechanized operations and AI & IoT based tools for soil, pest and crop management. With India's farm mechanization rate at 40-45% and aiming to reach 70-80% as per the government's target, especially in UP is crucial. The discussions also highlighted the USD 24 billion agri-tech market and showed affordable, localized technologies that reduce labor dependency and support data driven farming practices.
The conference opened on Day 1 with an inaugural session graced by Dr. Dinesh Singh, Director, ICAR, as Chief Guest, along with Mr. Ved Prakash Singh (District Cane Officer, Lakhimpur), Dr. M. K. Singh and Dr. M. K. Tripathi from IISR, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Verma (Secretary, Aira Society), and Ms. Vijaylakhmi (Senior CDI, Aira). The event began with a warm welcome extended to the guests, who were presented with flowers and mementos before the formal proceedings commenced. The day also saw the participation of over 250 farmers from the region, who shared their first-hand experiences of adopting mechanization and digital tools in sugarcane farming. Technical presentations covered topics such as climate risk assessment, ESG frameworks and mechanization options for improving productivity, led by scientists from ICARâ€“ISRI and industry experts from the agri-equipment sector.
Day 2 built on the momentum, featuring insightful deliberations and demonstrations by agri-tech innovators and solution providers such as ScaNxt, Navriti Innovations, Vibrant Solutions, MacroCosmos, Amity Software, Shaktimaan Agro, and Lasermatik. The discussions focused on leveraging AI, IoT, and geospatial intelligence to enhance precision farming, strengthen soil and water management and improve yield predictability. Participants were also introduced to real-world applications and success stories from sugar mills and startups that have already adopted mechanized and digital farming solutions across India.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dinesh Singh, Director, ICAR, said, "Zuari Industries' Roundtable 2.0 is a timely and important initiative, providing a platform for farmers, scientists, and industry experts to come together and discuss critical issues in India's sugarcane sector. Over-reliance on a single variety, such as Co-0238, increases vulnerability to diseases like red rot, which can spread rapidly through irrigation water. ICAR is actively developing and promoting multiple disease-resistant varieties, including CoLk-14201 and CoLk-16202, to improve recovery rates and ensure stable yields. Zuari's focus on facilitating knowledge sharing, mechanization, and technology adoption for small and medium farms helps farmers apply these best practices on the ground, enhancing productivity and building a resilient sugarcane industry across Uttar Pradesh and other regions."
Mr. Alok Saxena, Executive Director & Unit Head, SPE Division, Zuari Industries, added, "I am honoured to host Roundtable 2.0, which has been an important step in bringing together farmers, scientists, policymakers, and technology providers to collaboratively explore solutions for modern sugarcane cultivation. Discussions on mechanization, digital tools, AI, IoT, smart irrigation, and precision farming have provided farmers with actionable insights to improve efficiency, optimize input costs and enhance yields. More importantly, it has facilitated knowledge sharing and a forward-looking approach so the sector can build resilience, adopt innovation and ensure sustainable growth for the communities dependent on sugarcane farming."
With a steadfast commitment to sustainable agriculture, Zuari Industries continues to drive innovation and collaboration to strengthen the long-term growth, efficiency, and resilience of India's sugarcane and sugar industry.
About Zuari Industries:
Zuari Industries is the apex company of Adventz, a diversified conglomerate with a long legacy of over five decades. With four major industry verticals: Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, Biofuels & Services, we have a proven track record of success and commitment to serving the nation.
Zuari Industries offer a range of high-quality products and services across our divisions, subsidiaries, and joint ventures, including sugar, green energy, biofuel, premium residential properties, engineering and project management services, stock broking and financial services, insurance broking, furniture, and independent oil terminaling services for petroleum products.
The company's Sugar, Power & Ethanol (SPE) division not only produces sugar but also places great emphasis on the production and distribution of green power and fuel. The Real Estate (RE) division boasts extensive land holdings in Goa and has achieved great success with our flagship project St Regis- Financial Centre Road, Dubai, Zuari Rainforest, which includes the development and sale of premium villas and apartments in the area.
The company's direct and indirect associate companies are among the largest private sector manufacturers of fertilizers in India and key partners of the Indian Railways across the value chain. With deep roots in agrochemicals, engineering, and infrastructure, Zuari Industries is a valuable partner for any organization looking to succeed in India's fast-growing economy.
Having demonstrated its commitment to serve the nation with the highest standards of quality, reliability, and sustainability, Zuari Industries has earned deep respect and carries a strong brand recall both in rural and urban markets and has been a household name ever since its inception.
