Six People Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, six people have been injured in the enemy's attack on the capital. Five of them have been hospitalized, while one woman received medical assistance on site," the mayor said.

Drone attack on Kyiv: Debris damages residential buildings, three injured

As reported earlier, several residential and non-residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged in the attack.