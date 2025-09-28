Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia Damages 14 Apartment Blocks, Nine Private Houses

Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia Damages 14 Apartment Blocks, Nine Private Houses


2025-09-28 02:04:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night's enemy attack damaged homes and infrastructure in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia. In total, nine private houses and 14 apartment blocks were affected. Non-residential buildings were also damaged," Fedorov wrote.

Read also: Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Four injured, fire in residential building, educational facility damaged

Specialist teams have begun sealing broken windows with OSB panels.

As reported earlier, Russian forces launched two missiles at the city, causing a fire in one of the apartment blocks. Casualties were reported.

MENAFN28092025000193011044ID1110120033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search