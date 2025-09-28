Overnight Attack On Zaporizhzhia Damages 14 Apartment Blocks, Nine Private Houses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night's enemy attack damaged homes and infrastructure in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia. In total, nine private houses and 14 apartment blocks were affected. Non-residential buildings were also damaged," Fedorov wrote.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Four injured, fire in residential building, educational facility damaged

Specialist teams have begun sealing broken windows with OSB panels.

As reported earlier, Russian forces launched two missiles at the city, causing a fire in one of the apartment blocks. Casualties were reported.