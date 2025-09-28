Pawan Kalyan's OG Day 3 Box Office Collection Hits ₹122 Crore, Continues Record Run

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is a massive box office hit, earning ₹122 crore by day 3 despite mixed reviews, becoming his highest-grossing film, and captivating audiences nationwide.

Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, is proving to be a massive hit at the box office. The action-packed drama, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan, has already earned over ₹120 crore in India, solidifying its position as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, OG earned an estimated ₹18.50 crore net on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹122 crore. The film opened to a blockbuster response on Friday, grossing ₹63.75 crore net on its opening day. Additionally, the premieres alone generated ₹21 crore, with ticket prices at a premium - ₹1000 in Andhra Pradesh and ₹800 in Telangana - while other regions also witnessed increased rates.

Despite a typical 70% drop on the second day, OG managed to rake in ₹18.75 crore on Saturday, accumulating ₹171 crore worldwide including premieres. Telugu-speaking states contributed the majority of the revenue, while Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions saw moderate collections. On Saturday, the movie registered a 42.08% occupancy rate in Telugu theatres, with anticipation building around the first weekend figures.

They Call Him OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as Ojas Gambheera (OG), a former gangster who is forced back into action due to unforeseen circumstances. Emraan Hashmi marks his Telugu debut with the role of Omi Bhau, the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The film's music is composed by Thaman S.

While OG received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have flocked to theatres, making it Pawan Kalyan's highest-grossing film to date. The combination of star power, gripping storyline, and high production values has clearly struck a chord with viewers, driving its impressive box office performance.