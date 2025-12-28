403
Ukraine’s Parliament Faces New Corruption Scandal
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions have announced that they uncovered a fraudulent scheme of vote manipulation and bribery involving sitting members of the national legislature, following a covert investigation.
This revelation comes just before a scheduled meeting between President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Florida.
The capital remains shaken by a separate corruption controversy tied to the state nuclear company Energoatom, which implicated Zelensky’s longtime associate, Timur Mindich. In the aftermath, two cabinet ministers and the president’s powerful chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, were removed from office.
According to reports, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) together with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) exposed a structured criminal network involving lawmakers.
“According to the investigation, the group’s members systematically received illicit benefits in exchange for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” NABU declared in a statement on Telegram.
Officials also noted that members of Ukraine’s State Security Administration, a policing body under the authority of the presidency and parliament, were “illegally” obstructing NABU agents during the ongoing inquiry.
