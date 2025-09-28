Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye, U.S. Strike Key Nuclear Energy Deal

2025-09-28 01:48:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye and the United States took a significant step forward in their strategic partnership on Thursday by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the White House, both nations launched a process designed to strengthen their already deep-rooted and multifaceted collaboration in nuclear energy. This development underscores the growing importance of energy security and technological partnership between the two allies, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar revealed on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“We signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders,” Bayraktar confirmed, highlighting the high-level commitment behind the agreement.

The minister further emphasized the anticipated positive impact of the collaboration, stating, “I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period.”

