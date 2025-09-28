Durga Puja 2025: Will It Rain In Kolkata From Saptami Till Dashami? IMD Shares Grim Update, Urges Caution On THIS Day
Durga Puja is set to commence on September 29 (Saptami) and conclude on October 2 (Vijaya Dashami), with idol immersion in several locations scheduled later.Also Read | Happy Durga Puja 2025: Top 50+ wishes, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp messages What is the weather outlook for South Bengal and Kolkata?
The IMD said the existing depression will move across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday.
This system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across most districts of South Bengal, with heavy downpours at one or two places, particularly in Purba and Paschim Medinipur.
Kolkata itself is likely to experience heavy rain on October 1 , with surrounding southern districts witnessing significant rainfall over the following two days.Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: Maha Saptami date, time, rituals, and significance Durga Puja 2025: South Bengal forecast
28 September (Shashti)
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely at many places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) possible at one or two places across North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram.
29 September (Saptami)
Moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore .
30 September (Ashtami)
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places with isolated thunderstorms in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore ; other districts may see light to moderate rain at a few places.
01 October (Navami)
Moderate rain/thundershowers at many places; thunderstorms and gusty winds likely at one or two places across all South Bengal districts.
02 October (Vijaya Dashami)
Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) expected at one or two places including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia.Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's most famous magical pandals Durga Puja 2025 Rain Prediction: What about North Bengal and Siliguri?
North Bengal will also experience rain throughout the festival period, according to IMD predictions.
28 September
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible in Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling.
29 September
Moderate rain/thundershowers likely at few places; thunderstorms at one or two places in Malda, South Dinajpur.
30 September
Moderate rain/thundershowers at few places; thunderstorms likely in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling.
01 October
Moderate rain/thundershowers at many places; isolated thunderstorms at one or two places across all North Bengal districts.
2 October
Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) expected at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
3 October
Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely at one or two places across all North Bengal districts.Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: When is Maha Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra? Durga Puja 2025 Rain Prediction: IMD urges caution
The IMD has advised residents and festival organisers to exercise caution during the Durga Puja celebrations, particularly on October 1, when the impact of the low-pressure system is expected to be strongest.
With thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall forecast across many districts, the department urged people to avoid crowded open spaces and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during public festivities.
