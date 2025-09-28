Durga Puja 2025: Will It Rain In Kolkata From Saptami Till Dashami? IMD Shares Grim Update, Urges Caution On THIS Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) Durga Puja 2025: As West Bengal gears up for the five-day Durga Puja festival, the celebrations may face interruptions due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 1, bringing rain across many districts over the next week, including isolated downpours in south Bengal.

Durga Puja is set to commence on September 29 (Saptami) and conclude on October 2 (Vijaya Dashami), with idol immersion in several locations scheduled later.

The IMD said the existing depression will move across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday.

This system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across most districts of South Bengal, with heavy downpours at one or two places, particularly in Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

Kolkata itself is likely to experience heavy rain on October 1 , with surrounding southern districts witnessing significant rainfall over the following two days.

28 September (Shashti)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely at many places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) possible at one or two places across North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram.

29 September (Saptami)

Moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore .

30 September (Ashtami)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places with isolated thunderstorms in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore ; other districts may see light to moderate rain at a few places.

01 October (Navami)

Moderate rain/thundershowers at many places; thunderstorms and gusty winds likely at one or two places across all South Bengal districts.

02 October (Vijaya Dashami)

Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) expected at one or two places including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia.

North Bengal will also experience rain throughout the festival period, according to IMD predictions.

28 September

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places; thunderstorms and gusty winds possible in Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling.

29 September

Moderate rain/thundershowers likely at few places; thunderstorms at one or two places in Malda, South Dinajpur.

30 September

Moderate rain/thundershowers at few places; thunderstorms likely in Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling.

01 October

Moderate rain/thundershowers at many places; isolated thunderstorms at one or two places across all North Bengal districts.

2 October

Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) expected at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

3 October

Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places; heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely at one or two places across all North Bengal districts.

The IMD has advised residents and festival organisers to exercise caution during the Durga Puja celebrations, particularly on October 1, when the impact of the low-pressure system is expected to be strongest.

With thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall forecast across many districts, the department urged people to avoid crowded open spaces and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during public festivities.