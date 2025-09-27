International Mehregan Festival Council Announces Leadership Team For Global Celebration Of Persian Heritage

Mehregan Festival

The International Mehregan Festival Council

Mehregan Festival 2025

The International Mehregan Festival Council is focused on transcending borders and inspiring unity among diverse communities around the world.

- Chief Dr. Lester BaileyBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Mehregan Festival Council is proud to introduce a distinguished core leadership team composed of change-makers, cultural visionaries, and humanitarian trailblazers. As Mehragan has recently been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Iran and Tajikistan, the Council's purpose is to elevate this ancient festival into a living global celebration of Persian art, literature, and values.The Visionary Team Bringing Mehregan to LifeThis group of leaders, united by passion, commitment, and vision, forms the heart of the International Mehregan Festival Council. Together, they are executing a historic cultural celebration that bridges tradition and modernity.Simin Tehrani - Founder & CEO, Royal Time TVSimin established Royal Time TV in 2008 with the mission to preserve, celebrate, and promote Iranian culture-its arts, literature, performing arts, and traditions. Through both media and charitable action via the Pouneh Foundation (founded in memory of her daughter), Simin has made significant contributions to cultural development and humanitarian relief.___ Her daughter's legacy going global as well. Her long-standing collaborations with prominent artists and her dedication to authenticity make her a central voice in representing Iranian heritage globally.Dr. Hamed Tavasoli - Academic, Media Artist, ScholarHolding a Master's in Tourism with Marketing and a PhD in Business Administration, Dr. Tavasoli bridges scholarly research and artistic practice. As a university lecturer and media professional (producer, filmmaker, actor, director), his work explores the intersections of conservation, identity, and creativity. He brings to the Council a deep understanding of how academic insight can inform cultural programming.Ashkan Tabibnia - Visionary Entrepreneur & Legacy Architect (CEO & Founder, 90210 Enterprise) | Main Producer of the“Moon” FestivalAshkan's entrepreneurial journey crosses industries-consumer electronics, real estate, media-and is built around legacy, innovation, and connectivity. His initiatives (e.g., 90210 Universe, Mindatorium) unite changemakers, create media that inspires, and establish structures for long-term impact. As Main Producer of the“Moon” half of the Festival, he ensures that Mehragan is brought to life with both grandeur and authenticity.Dr. Natalie Forest - Spiritual Transformational Mentor, Historian & Media LeaderDr. Forest's work spans history, spirituality, and leadership development. As President of 90210 Enterprise and VP of Media 902110 Enterprise. with leadership roles in media and transformational education, she has developed methodologies such as“The Hidden Power of Patterns” to help individuals and communities uncover unseen potential. She guides the Festival's programs to deepen meaning, foster spiritual and ethical dimensions, and connect with global audiences.Chief Dr. Lester Bailey - Personal Development Expert & Global Change AgentWith over three decades of service, including elite law enforcement and personal development leadership, Dr. Bailey specializes in transformative growth, mental wellness, and community empowerment. Co-founding Mindology Academy and Mindatorium Inc., his initiatives integrate film, music, and coaching to inspire change. His voice is instrumental in activating the Festival's social and human impact components As VP of 90210 Enterprise and the President of the 90210 Universal Foundation 'Chief' brings his dedication to service with him as he adds his support to this transformative event.Michele A. Wilson - CFO 90210 Enterprise, Mompreneur Business & Finance Strategist | Executive Producer of the FestivalMichele combines entrepreneurship with deep empathy for mothers and caregivers. Her experience-from building and advising businesses, to producing media content (like The Mompreneur Conversations Show)-brings operational discipline and heart to the team. As Executive Producer of the Festival, Michele ensures financial sustainability, production quality, and inclusive outreach. She brings her power and expertise to the Mehregan Festival as it shares the idea of 'one religion' internationally.Lesley Nase - The Transformation Catalyst | Chief Relationship Officer, 90210 EnterpriseFor nearly four decades, Lesley has guided spiritual and personal transformation through Moonspinners Enterprise, storytelling, and intuitive coaching. As Chief Relationship Officer for 90210 Enterprise, she fosters authentic human connection and builds bridges across communities. Her transformational leadership strengthens the Council's mission of making Mehragan a festival of shared humanity and renewal.Why NowMehregan's recent recognition by UNESCO as a Shared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Iran and Tajikistan has rekindled global attention to its historical, artistic, and cultural importance.The International Mehregan Festival Council believes that this moment is an opportunity not only to celebrate, but to revitalize heritage, foster cross-border solidarity, and translate ancient values-gratitude, friendship, respect for nature-into social good today. By combining media, academic research, entrepreneurship, spiritual leadership, and humanitarian action, the Council ensures Mehregan is relevant for young generations, global diasporas, and communities seeking identity, connection, and peace.Looking AheadIn the months ahead, the Council will announce a series of festival events: performances, cultural exhibitions, scholarly symposia, youth workshops, humanitarian initiatives, and collaborative projects across continents. Each will reimagine Mehragan not as a relic of the past, but as a living festival-with relevance, innovation, and heart.About the International Mehregan Festival CouncilThe Council is a collaborative initiative to organize, promote, and preserve the heritage of Mehregan. It brings together cultural leaders, artists, scholars, and change-makers dedicated to restoring this ancient Iranian tradition, making it accessible and meaningful globally. As well as showcase the beauty and values of Mehregan, the event will serve as a powerful platform to share its message of love, gratitude, and harmony-transcending borders and inspiring unity among diverse communities around the world.

