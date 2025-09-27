Avoid Blindly Supporting A Bitcoin Strategic Reserve - Crypto Expert Warns
- Establishing a nation-state Bitcoin reserve could lead to market manipulation if governments dump holdings. Such strategies might threaten the perception of Bitcoin as a neutral, decentralized currency. Large-scale Bitcoin holdings by governments could pose a liquidation risk if policies shift. Recent examples, such as Germany selling 50,000 BTC , show how government actions impact prices. Experts warn that a Bitcoin reserve could undermine confidence in the US dollar and cause broader financial instability.
Established crypto experts continue to debate the implications of governments holding significant Bitcoin reserves. Haider Rafique, global managing partner for government and investor relations at OKX , pointed out that a strategic reserve might backfire by enabling market manipulation.“Any government holding sizable portions of BTC could potentially dump these holdings, leading to price swings that jeopardize Bitcoin's image as a decentralized, neutral monetary asset,” he explained.
Rafique highlighted recent examples, such as Germany selling 50,000 BTC in 2024, which kept Bitcoin prices below the $60,000 mark. Such actions demonstrate how national policies can directly influence market stability. Many Bitcoin advocates argue that creating a state-level treasury would accelerate efforts to establish Bitcoin as the world's primary reserve currency, fostering broader mainstream adoption of blockchain and crypto assets.Risks to the US dollar and global financial markets
Rafique expressed concern that implementing a Bitcoin strategic reserve could trigger wider economic repercussions.“This move could undermine confidence in the US dollar - the backbone of the global financial system,” he said. Building a Bitcoin reserve might suggest weakness in the dollar's ability to sustain its value, prompting investors to seek alternatives like gold or the Swiss franc.
Such shifts could lead to a rush out of risk-on assets, causing liquidity crises and market crashes. A sudden decline in dollar demand could unleash a cascade of liquidations, severely impacting global markets and potentially sparking a financial downturn, according to Rafique. This underscores the complex challenge of integrating Bitcoin into national monetary strategies without risking systemic instability.
As discussions about crypto regulation and national reserves intensify, policymakers must weigh the potential benefits against the macroeconomic risks posed by sovereign-level Bitcoin holdings.
