Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Legal Drama Picks Up Pace As Weekend Sees Surge
Though Jolly LLB 3 struggled to recover its ₹80 crore budget by Friday, Saturday brought renewed optimism. Early box office trends suggest audiences are returning, offering hope for a strong turnaround in the coming days.
The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi franchise has raised comeback hopes. Fans expect good earnings on Saturday and Sunday. But will it pick up speed and surpass its budget soon?
According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹4.73 Cr at the box office by 8 PM on its second Saturday. Thus, the total collection is now ₹82.48 Cr (early trends).
Jolly LLB 3 surpassed the previous day's earnings. It made ₹3.75 crore on day 8 (second Friday), an increase of about one crore.
Jolly LLB 3 is expected to earn well at the box office over the weekend. So far, the film has earned about ₹4.73 Cr. By late Saturday night, its earnings are estimated to reach ₹5.5-6 crore.
An increase is expected on Sunday, Sept 28. If it hits 10-12 crore, it could join the 100 crore club in India.
Day 1- ₹12.5 Cr
Day 2- ₹20 Cr
Day 3- ₹21 Cr
Day 4- ₹5.5 Cr
Day 5- ₹6.5 Cr
Day 6- ₹4.5 Cr
Day 7- ₹4 Cr
Week 1- ₹74 Cr
Day 8- ₹3.75 Cr
Day 9- ₹4.73 Cr (as of 8 pm)
Total- ₹82.48 Cr
