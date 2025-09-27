Situation On Kherson Front Under Control, Enemy Taking Heavy Losses Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Oleksandr Zavtonov, spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps, reported this to Ukrinform.

"Over the past three days, the enemy has continued shelling civilian settlements - 24 artillery attacks were recorded in the Kherson region. Kherson, Bilozerka, and Mykhailivka were hardest hit by these strikes," Zavtonov said.

According to him, administrative buildings, schools, private homes, and civilian infrastructure were hit. He stressed that the strikes are primarily targeting civilians rather than military facilities.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainian units have inflicted heavy damage on Russian forces during this period, killing 19 occupiers and destroying 42 pieces of weaponry and military hardware.

Zavtonov highlighted an incident on September 26 in the island zone of the Dnipro estuary. Russian troops attempted to land small infantry groups on one of the islands but were detected in time. As a result of Ukrainian fire, two boats carrying personnel were destroyed. A third boat, seeing the outcome, aborted its mission and retreated in haste.

"The situation on the Kherson front remains under control," Zavtonov said.

He added that the enemy continues firing from the left bank of the Dnipro in an attempt to put pressure on rear areas and complicate Ukrainian logistics. However, Russian assault attempts continue to end in failure.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are responding promptly to threats and delivering effective strikes against the enemy. Zavtonov urged residents of frontline communities to remain vigilant, follow air-raid warnings, and heed the advice of local authorities.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces