Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
United States To Continue Efforts To Cement Permanent Peace In South Caucasus - Embassy

United States To Continue Efforts To Cement Permanent Peace In South Caucasus - Embassy


2025-09-27 03:08:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The United States will continue its efforts to cement a permanent peace in the South Caucasus, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its X page on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day, we remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during decades of conflict. On August 8 in Washington, we saw the start of a new chapter in the South Caucasus, and the United States will continue its efforts to cement a permanent peace in the region.

Today, the Embassy of the United States of America offers our most sincere condolences to those Azerbaijanis and their families who lost loved ones," the publication says.

MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110119269

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search