Uzbekistan, U.S. Mobilize Efforts To Boost Bilateral Cooperation
“Recent interactions between our Presidents have demonstrated an unprecedented strengthening of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States,” the post reads.
“Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the U.S. State Department are mobilizing all available resources to ensure the full and timely implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level,” he added.
Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries had grown by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to $612.6 million. More than 300 companies with U.S. capital now operate in the country, including 167 fully owned by U.S. investors.
