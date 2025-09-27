Uzbekistan, U.S. Mobilize Efforts To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, met with Christopher Landau, United States Deputy Secretary of State, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation, the Minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Recent interactions between our Presidents have demonstrated an unprecedented strengthening of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States,” the post reads.

“Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the U.S. State Department are mobilizing all available resources to ensure the full and timely implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level,” he added.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries had grown by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to $612.6 million. More than 300 companies with U.S. capital now operate in the country, including 167 fully owned by U.S. investors.