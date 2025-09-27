Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Under-17 Soccer Team Beat UAE 0-2


2025-09-27 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The UAE soccer team for juniors beat UAE counterparts 2-0 on Saturday in a match held as part of the third round of the Gulf Cup competitions for under 17.
Meanwhile, the Omani team beat the Yemenis 2-1.
With these results, Qatar and the UAE qualify to the second round of the tournament, with the Qataris holding nine points and the Emiratis six. The Omanis hold three and the Yemenis have no score.
The tournament kicked off on Saturday with participation of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and the UAE. (end)
sss


MENAFN27092025000071011013ID1110119209

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search