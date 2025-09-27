Qatar Under-17 Soccer Team Beat UAE 0-2
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The UAE soccer team for juniors beat UAE counterparts 2-0 on Saturday in a match held as part of the third round of the Gulf Cup competitions for under 17.
Meanwhile, the Omani team beat the Yemenis 2-1.
With these results, Qatar and the UAE qualify to the second round of the tournament, with the Qataris holding nine points and the Emiratis six. The Omanis hold three and the Yemenis have no score.
The tournament kicked off on Saturday with participation of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and the UAE. (end)
