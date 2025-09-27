Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement


2025-09-27 03:00:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest has reported to have reduced its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to below 5% of the share capital.

Contact : CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted by phone on +45 31 21 68 72.

  • No_16_2025_Major shareholder announcement_27Sep25

