Damages In Panama City And Coclé Caused By Heavy Rains -


2025-09-27 02:06:12
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama and San Miguelito: Landslides were reported in Tierra Prometida, Gonzalillo, Las Cumbres, and Tinajita. Fallen trees were also reported in Bella Vista, Villa Zaita, and Brisas del Golf. The National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), through the National Emergency Operations Center (COE), reported that between 6:00 pm on September 26 and 6:00 am on September 27, 15 incidents related to the rains were recorded, after receiving 15 calls, 10 of them for emergencies and 5 for inquiries.

Reported Events Included:

7 fallen trees (on rivers, roads and homes).

5 landslides.

2 homes flooded.

1 structural collapse.

Main Effects

Panama and San Miguelito: Landslides were reported in Tierra Prometida, Gonzalillo, Las Cumbres, and Tinajita. Fallen trees were also reported in Bella Vista, Villa Zaita, and Brisas del Golf.

Pacora and Gonzalillo: Two homes were flooded, affecting five adults and five children. Authorities will distribute cleaning kits, mattresses, and basic supplies.

December 24: The collapse of a previously inspected structure was reported. Residents had not followed the technical recommendations issued by the authorities.

Coclé (Aguadulce and El Roble): A tree fell on the Inter-American Highway. The incident was handled in coordination with the National Police. In addition, flooded roads were reported in areas such as Miraflores, Cerro Viento, Parque Lefevre, and Villa del Rey.

New Landslide in Chivo Chivo A new landslide occurred overnight in the Chivo Chivo area, once again blocking the road that had been cleared by the Ministry of Public Works (MOP). National Police personnel remain on site, reinforcing security measures to prevent the passage of vehicles and people. Removal work will continue this Saturday.

