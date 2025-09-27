Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Allows Study And Work Here. Applications Are Now Available -


2025-09-27 02:06:12
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Institute for Vocational Training and Capacity Building for Human Development (INADEH) is opening applications from now to September 30, 2025, for the fourth edition of the Dual Vocational Training Program in Automotive Mechanics. This program is aimed at young people between the ages of 18 and 25 who wish to learn a trade that is in high demand in the labor market. It combines instruction in INADEH classrooms and workshops with practical work experience in real companies, giving participants the opportunity to gain work experience while continuing their training.



Those interested must meet certain requirements: be between 18 and 25 years old, present a copy of their high school diploma, a copy of their ID, demonstrate interest in training in automotive mechanics, reside in Panama City, and have the time available. They must also access the link and complete a form . The program is free and no prior experience is required, making it easier for young people who want to pursue a career in the automotive industry to access it.

