Expats In 2025: The Best Countries For You

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) More people than ever are living outside of their country of origin: according to the World Migration Report, 3.6% of the global population are considered international migrants. Moving abroad brings both challenges and rewards, but one recent survey suggests a single factor is shaping expat happiness more than ever right now: money.

Internations, a global community for people living and working overseas, surveyed more than 10,000 expats across 172 nationalities. This year, the countries that scored highest for overall happiness also ranked near the top in the survey's Personal Finance index, alongside strong results for quality of life and ease of settling in.

We spoke to expats in each of the top five destinations to understand the best parts about living there – and their advice for others considering an international move.

1. Panama (featured today)

Ranking 1st out of 46 countries overall, Panama placed in the top three across all five of the survey's major indexes – including first in Working Abroad, second in Ease of Settling in and Expat Essentials (like digital life and housing), and third in Quality of Life and Personal Finance.

Popular with freelancers, digital nomads and retirees, Panama attracts people who appreciate its natural beauty and outdoor activities.

“I love beyond words being surrounded by this lush jungle landscape where we see toucans, monkeys, iguanas, agoutis, birds, butterflies every day,” says Cari Mackey, an American who owns and operates Morrillo Beach Eco Resort.“Our area is so remote that we rarely see anyone else on our beach other than our own guests of the resort so, the waves are never crowded and the vibes are always nice.”

Mackey warns, however, that deforestation is an issue and urges expats to respect the environment.“A lot of people move to Panama and before getting to know the land, they start cutting down trees or the understory of the forest and then we lose that eco system forever,” she said.

Bureaucracy can also be a challenge, she says, and hiring professional help like lawyers can go a long way when navigating the systems; even renewing vehicle license plates can require complex paperwork. To appreciate Panama's beauty, Mackey recommends visiting Cerro Hoyas National Park.

“The park is home to endemic species of plants and animals that I didn't know existed,” she said.“It is a dream for birders, a challenge for hikers and an all-round inspiring place to explore with waterfalls everywhere!”

The top 10 countries for expats, according to Internations:

1. Panama

2. Colombia

3. Mexico

4. Thailand

5. Vietnam

6. China

7. UAE

8. Indonesia

9. Spain

10. Malaysia