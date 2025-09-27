TPREL Partners With Bank Of Baroda To Finance Solar Adoption In MSME Business And Commerce
Under the arrangement, Bank of Baroda will offer financial assistance for the purchase of solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorised channel partners.
The initiative aims to support businesses in reducing operating costs and advancing India's renewable energy transition.
The financing scheme provides several benefits, including interest rates starting at 7.75 percent, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), repayment tenure of up to 120 months, pan-India financing access, reduced margin requirements from 20 percent, and concessional processing fees.
TPREL has established a significant presence in the solar segment, having completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop installations with a cumulative capacity of more than 3.6 GWp as of August 2025.
In the C&I segment, it serves clients across sectors such as hospitality, automotive, aviation, education, HVAC, chemicals, steel, electronics, and textiles.
(KNN Bureau)
