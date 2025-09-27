Rightchoice Partners With Americana Restaurants To Strengthen Digital Visibility Across MENA

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

RightChoice, India's leading hyperlocal marketing platform with a global footprint, has announced a strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants, the largest Quick-Service Restaurant and Casual Dining operator in the MENA region. The partnership underlines how Indian innovation is enabling global foodservice leaders to stay closer to their customers in an increasingly digital-first world.



In today's connected age, the first touchpoint for most dining decisions begins online. Customers expect reliability, accuracy, and instant accessibility, making digital visibility a cornerstone of business trust and growth. This collaboration brings together Americana's scale and heritage with RightChoice's advanced hyperlocal marketing expertise to solve one of the industry's most pressing challenges: ensuring consistent and high-impact presence across multiple geographies and platforms.



RightChoice will work closely with Americana to enhance discoverability on Google Maps and other platforms eliminating information gaps, strengthening brand reliability, and delivering seamless customer experiences. By aligning Americana's purpose of“Building communities around the joy of food” with RightChoice's technology-first approach, the partnership creates a synergy that goes beyond visibility, it is about creating digital pathways that connect people, food, and culture across borders.



Rishabh Karwa, Co-founder, RightChoice , said,“Americana's purpose of building communities around the joy of food aligns perfectly with our vision at RightChoice. As an Indian platform powering global brands, this partnership is a proud milestone for us. Together, we are creating smarter digital pathways that not only improve visibility but also bring Americana closer to its vision of being the fastest and most trusted food operator in the world. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sumedh Nilakanth - Head of Customer Service Experience of Americana Restaurants for his support and trust.”



With operations spanning 12 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, Americana serves millions of customers daily. Guided by its Mission to“create awesome experiences for customers and value for shareholders” and its Vision to“be the fastest growing and most trusted food operator in the world”, Americana continues to set benchmarks in the F&B sector.



RightChoice is an AI Hyperlocal Marketing Software co-founded by Rishabh Karwa, Marouf Shaikh, Prateek Kataria & Kushal Karwa. They are currently working with 200+ brands and manage over 100,000 business listings across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, working deeply with Google, Apple, Bing, ChatGPT, Waze & other platforms.



RightChoice has empowered top brands like Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, BlueStone, StayVista, Physics Wallah, Birla Opus, and more than 100+ such brands to dramatically boost their local search visibility and engagement. We are also working with many brands in the MENA Region, including Talal Group, Al-Guhair Group, and others. The Americana collaboration reinforces its position as a Made-in-India platform enabling global growth stories by bridging the gap between local discovery and brand purpose.