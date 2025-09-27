Re: Road Closure - Vt Route 104 And Nichols Rd Fairfax

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Roadway has re-opened. Please drive safe.





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Saint Albans Vermont State Police





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 104 at the intersection of Nichols Rd in Fairfax is closed due to a motor vehicle accident .

This incident is expected to last for the next one to two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





