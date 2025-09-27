Zelensky: If Russians Cause Blackout In Kyiv, They Will Get One In Moscow Too
"If Russia sets itself the goal of causing a blackout in Ukraine every winter, then I am not sure that the response of Ukraine and its partners should be any different. Russia must know that civilized countries differ from savage ones in that they never strike first, they are not aggressors, but that does not mean they are weak. There is no need to show weakness. If they threaten to black out the capital of Ukraine, then the Kremlin should know that there will be a blackout in the capital of Russia as well," Zelensky said.
He noted that he had discussed this issue with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in New York.
