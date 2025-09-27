2Nd Phase Of Cochlear Implant Initiative For Palestinian Children Starts
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 27 (Petra) – Al-Istiqlal Hospital, the implementing partner of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Saturday launched the second phase of the cochlear implant initiative for Palestinian children in Amman, with a grant from the center.
It saw 80 successful cochlear implant surgeries performed by a team of specialized doctors using the latest medical devices and technologies and a qualified medical and nursing staff.
Aqeel bin Jumaan Al-Ghamdi, Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development at KSRelief, said the project gives children the opportunity to regain their hearing and integrate into society and education, underscoring the center's mission to give a helping hand to those in need and strengthening the partnership with Al-Istiqlal Hospital in ensuring the success of "these qualitative humanitarian initiatives."
Director General of Al-Istiqlal Hospital, Ahmad Al-Ahmad, said the second phase of the initiative is "an inspiring model" of medical and humanitarian cooperation.
He commended the role of the Saudi volunteer medical team and the integrated medical environment provided by the hospital to perform surgeries and follow up on subsequent rehabilitation programs.
The project sends a message of hope to hearing impaired Palestinian children, and embodies the "finest" forms of cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the service of medical and humanitarian causes.
