Indonesian Gymnast Dies After Training Accident In Russia
Jakarta: A 19-year-old Indonesian gymnast and Olympic hopeful died in Russia nearly two weeks after suffering an accident during training, the local federation said.
Naufal Takdir Al Bari had been training in the western city of Penza since early September to prepare for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta next month.
Naufal suffered a serious neck injury after falling awkwardly into a foam-filled pit while performing a bar exercise, Oleg Minkarsky, director of the sports hall in Penza, told Russian news agency TASS.Read Also
-
Saudi Arabia unveils strategic preparations for Hajj 1447 season
In just one year, Google turns AI setbacks into dominance
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
The gymnast spent 12 days in intensive care but died this week.
"Indonesian gymnastics has lost one of its finest sons. This is a deep blow and sorrow for us," Ita Yuliati, chairperson of Indonesia's gymnastics federation, said in a statement Friday.
"We are currently communicating with his family... and the Russian embassy in Indonesia so that the repatriation of the late Naufal's remains to the homeland can be carried out soon."
Naufal had been in contention to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment