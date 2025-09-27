The Fabulosos Unleash Debut Single“Bang On Command,” A Hard Rock/Outlaw Country Fusion

MENAFN - GetNews)



New York band introduces themselves with a vampire-cowboy fantasy that rocks with 80s Metal edge.

Get ready to experience a sonic collision of hard-rocking energy and outlaw country grit as The Fabulosos, a new band hailing from New York, unleash their debut single,“Bang on Command.” This isn't your typical introduction; it's a statement. The Fabulosos aren't just playing music; they're crafting an experience, one dive bar and roadhouse performance at a time. For years, they've honed their sound on the road, often showing up unannounced and playing for drinks, and now they're ready to share their unique brand of“Outlaw Rock” with the world.

“Country ain't never rocked so hard,” proclaims the band, and“Bang on Command” is the proof. The track is a fantasy story that throws cowboys into a battle against beautiful vampires, blending country sensibilities with the raw power of 80s metal. The origin of the song is steeped in late-night experience. One night, the band met a few mysterious women after a show, who they were certain were vampires. The high alcohol content of their blood may have saved them, but it also inspired their new single. The Fabulosos invite you to be afraid, be very afraid, and to play it loud.

The Fabulosos consist of Johnny Fabuloso (Guitars and Vocals), Diego Fabuloso (Bass, Keys, and Vocals), Jimmy Fabuloso (Guitars and Vocals), and Orville Fabuloso (Drums and Vocals). After years of touring and playing live, the band has decided to put down the bottle (sometimes!) and start releasing music, beginning with“Bang on Command,” released September 12th.

They plan to release more singles in the coming months. For The Fabulosos, it's all about the raw energy of hard rock and the rebellious spirit of outlaw country. Check out their music video on YouTube and witness their unique sound for yourself.

Immerse yourself in the world of The Fabulosos. Listen to their music and watch their video now!

ABOUT

The Fabulosos are an Outlaw Country band that has gone over to the dark side and now embraces 80s Hard Rock and Metal. Johnny Fabuloso and Diego Fabuloso met in Texas more than ten years ago and started touring, and then they met Jimmy Fabuloso in Nashville and convinced him to join the band. In Asheville, North Carolina they met Orville Fabuloso and so The Fabulosos were born. After touring the country and playing in bars and small clubs, the band is now releasing their music.

