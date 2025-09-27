Ukrainian National Guard Commander Honors Wounded Soldiers On Eve Of Defenders Of Ukraine Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko reported this on Faceboo .

“On the eve of Defenders of Ukraine Day, I visited guardsmen who are receiving treatment after being wounded. I spoke with our warriors and their families, thanked them for their selfless service, courage, bravery, and heroism,” he noted.

Pivnenko said that the National Guard's command is doing their best to ensure that servicemen recover as quickly as possible, both physically and psychologically.

The Commander separately thanked the families of the guardsmen who support them during treatment, as well as medical personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

“The National Guard is systematically working to improve the conditions of treatment and rehabilitation for the wounded, to resolve social issues, and to support servicemen and their families. This is our direct duty to those who sacrificed their health in the fight for Ukraine's freedom,” Pivnenko stressed.

During his visit to the wounded guardsmen, the Commander presented them with honorary badges For Resilience and Steadfastness.

“It is thanks to the heroism and selflessness of our defenders that we hold the line and do not allow the Russian invaders to implement their aggressive plans,” Pivnenko emphasized.

