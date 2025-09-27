Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Emergency Gas Crew In Sumy Region

2025-09-27 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by CEO of Naftogaz Group Serhii Koretskyi.

He said the emergency crew had responded to a call after yet another Russian airstrike on a village, working to contain damage to the gas networks.

During the repair works, the enemy deliberately directed a drone at the gas workers' service vehicle.“Fortunately, our colleagues survived. The vehicle was destroyed. This is pure terrorism,” Koretskyi emphasized.

Read also: Man blown up by Russian mine in Sumy region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy region, a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured following a Russian strike with NAR aviation rockets.

Photo: Serhii Koretskyi / Facebook

