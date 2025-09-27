Russians Attack Emergency Gas Crew In Sumy Region
He said the emergency crew had responded to a call after yet another Russian airstrike on a village, working to contain damage to the gas networks.
During the repair works, the enemy deliberately directed a drone at the gas workers' service vehicle.“Fortunately, our colleagues survived. The vehicle was destroyed. This is pure terrorism,” Koretskyi emphasized.Read also: Man blown up by Russian mine in Sumy region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy region, a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured following a Russian strike with NAR aviation rockets.
Photo: Serhii Koretskyi / Facebook
